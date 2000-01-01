Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:53 PM   #1
MilanX3
Animated
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ontario
Posts: 1,795
Anyone have Generations Warpath and DOTM Powerglide(Complete)Red/Green for sale?
Good Day,


I was wondering if anyone has both Generations Deluxe Warpath and DOTM Powerglide(Complete) for sale?

Hoping to get those two, preferably together to reduce time meeting up or save on postage.

Hoping for them in decent condition, but not looking to spend much on them.

Prefer complete Warpath, but for the DOTM Powerglide must have all weapons/missiles, I believe there are 2 sets of missiles. Green versions would also be of interest of course, I'd get both if available.

Not looking to spend much and no hurry on getting them. Excuse any delays in responding, often on shifts.

Here are links to versions I am seeking:

https://www.tfu.info/2011/Autobot/Warpath/warpath.htm

https://www.tfu.info/2011/Autobot/Po...powerglide.htm

https://www.tfu.info/2011/Autobot/WM...powerglide.htm
MilanX3 is online now
Old Today, 04:30 PM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,755
Re: Anyone have Generations Warpath and DOTM Powerglide(Complete)Red/Green for sale?
Man no guarantees but for some baffling reason, Save-On Foods near me had that Powerglide on clearance. I'll peek next time I'mg rocery shopping.
RNSrobot is online now
