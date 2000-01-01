Good Day,
I was wondering if anyone has both Generations Deluxe Warpath and DOTM Powerglide(Complete) for sale?
Hoping to get those two, preferably together to reduce time meeting up or save on postage.
Hoping for them in decent condition, but not looking to spend much on them.
Prefer complete Warpath, but for the DOTM Powerglide must have all weapons/missiles, I believe there are 2 sets of missiles. Green versions would also be of interest of course, I'd get both if available.
Not looking to spend much and no hurry on getting them. Excuse any delays in responding, often on shifts.
Here are links to versions I am seeking:
https://www.tfu.info/2011/Autobot/Warpath/warpath.htm
https://www.tfu.info/2011/Autobot/Po...powerglide.htm
https://www.tfu.info/2011/Autobot/WM...powerglide.htm