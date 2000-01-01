Today, 03:53 PM #1 MilanX3 Animated Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ontario Posts: 1,795 Anyone have Generations Warpath and DOTM Powerglide(Complete)Red/Green for sale?





I was wondering if anyone has both Generations Deluxe Warpath and DOTM Powerglide(Complete) for sale?



Hoping to get those two, preferably together to reduce time meeting up or save on postage.



Hoping for them in decent condition, but not looking to spend much on them.



Prefer complete Warpath, but for the DOTM Powerglide must have all weapons/missiles, I believe there are 2 sets of missiles. Green versions would also be of interest of course, I'd get both if available.



Not looking to spend much and no hurry on getting them. Excuse any delays in responding, often on shifts.



Here are links to versions I am seeking:



https://www.tfu.info/2011/Autobot/Warpath/warpath.htm



https://www.tfu.info/2011/Autobot/Po...powerglide.htm



Man no guarantees but for some baffling reason, Save-On Foods near me had that Powerglide on clearance. I'll peek next time I'mg rocery shopping.

