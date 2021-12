GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,040

Golden Disk Jackpot and Sights Review



https://youtu.be/EGVQ4026hUM I was the one guy who liked Action Masters back in the day, and while I had no plan on getting Golden Disk Autobot Jackpot and Sights, the right deal had me jump. Luckily, he is a heck of an homage to the original and maybe even a touch better than Jazz.