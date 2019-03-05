|
Hero X Transformers Generations Deluxe The Rebirth 35th Anniversary Version
Japanese publisher Hero X*has announced, via their Twitter account
, a new release of the Transformers Generations Deluxe The Rebirth 35th Anniversary Version. The “Transformers Generations book”, originally published in 2001,*features an extensive amount of information and toys images of Generation 1, Generation 2, Machine Wars, Japanese and Europe exclusive releases, and great bonus material (illustrations, prototypes, etc). It was re-released in 2004 as “Transformers Generations Deluxe” adding even more extra information, sketches, and unused concepts. Even after all these years, this book is highly sought among fans, but it’s hard to find nowadays. Now it’s your* chance to add » Continue Reading.
