Today, 09:02 PM #1 UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 479 Kingdom Beast Wars - You In or Out? im on the fence about starting a beast wars collection.







you going to buy them? waiting to see whats released? is beast wars something you already collected? Truck not munkey? Insert some random question here that I didn't think of but is apt nonetheless.







Curious to know.



However I am glad they are doing BW figs as BW fans deserve a run of figures directed at them.



I will use the time to try to save up and plug some gaps in the last few years worth of figs. Plus there are some non-BW Kingdom figures Ill pick up. Beast Wars have never really clicked with me for the most part, so Ill buy very few to none of the BW figures in Kingdom.However I am glad they are doing BW figs as BW fans deserve a run of figures directed at them.I will use the time to try to save up and plug some gaps in the last few years worth of figs. Plus there are some non-BW Kingdom figures Ill pick up. Today, 09:12 PM #3 RodimusRocks Generation 1 Join Date: Oct 2020 Location: Richmond Hill Posts: 46 Re: Kingdom Beast Wars - You In or Out? So I recently started collecting Transformers, like at the end of September.



The reason was I saw the initial Kingdom line and I was only going to collect the Maximals and Predacons. Then I saw Cyclonus and was like I need to get him too. And then I was like how am I only going to get Cyclonus, I have to get everyone. And here I am now on a board regularly checking to see where bots are available.



So yes I am in. More than I thought I would be.



However I am focusing on WFC and SS86. With some of the better combiners too. I don't know how much more after that I'll collect. Today, 09:13 PM #4 Msol Cybertron Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Vancouver Posts: 1,163 Re: Kingdom Beast Wars - You In or Out? I’m mostly into vintage BW and MP. I’m not really keen on the new ones, but might grab some for my kids. They currently play with a bunch of my old BW toys — 1st season only. My son managed to break Magnanoss in only a few hours. Today, 09:22 PM #5 UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 479 Re: Kingdom Beast Wars - You In or Out? Quote: RodimusRocks Originally Posted by So I recently started collecting Transformers, like at the end of September.



The reason was I saw the initial Kingdom line and I was only going to collect the Maximals and Predacons. Then I saw Cyclonus and was like I need to get him too. And then I was like how am I only going to get Cyclonus, I have to get everyone. And here I am now on a board regularly checking to see where bots are available.



So yes I am in. More than I thought I would be.



However I am focusing on WFC and SS86. With some of the better combiners too. I don't know how much more after that I'll collect.





be sure to check the sales board. Ive bough a ton of figures this year from members at great prices. I've finished my entire backlog of things to buy and completed my collection to date thanks to this place.

Only buying because I grew up watching BW and T-Rex Megatron is still awesome.

