Old Today, 09:02 PM   #1
UsernamePrime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Kingdom Beast Wars - You In or Out?
im on the fence about starting a beast wars collection.



you going to buy them? waiting to see whats released? is beast wars something you already collected? Truck not munkey? Insert some random question here that I didn't think of but is apt nonetheless.



Curious to know.
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
Old Today, 09:06 PM   #2
Goaliebot
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Re: Kingdom Beast Wars - You In or Out?
Beast Wars have never really clicked with me for the most part, so Ill buy very few to none of the BW figures in Kingdom.

However I am glad they are doing BW figs as BW fans deserve a run of figures directed at them.

I will use the time to try to save up and plug some gaps in the last few years worth of figs. Plus there are some non-BW Kingdom figures Ill pick up.
Old Today, 09:12 PM   #3
RodimusRocks
Join Date: Oct 2020
Location: Richmond Hill
Re: Kingdom Beast Wars - You In or Out?
So I recently started collecting Transformers, like at the end of September.

The reason was I saw the initial Kingdom line and I was only going to collect the Maximals and Predacons. Then I saw Cyclonus and was like I need to get him too. And then I was like how am I only going to get Cyclonus, I have to get everyone. And here I am now on a board regularly checking to see where bots are available.

So yes I am in. More than I thought I would be.

However I am focusing on WFC and SS86. With some of the better combiners too. I don't know how much more after that I'll collect.
Old Today, 09:13 PM   #4
Msol
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver
Re: Kingdom Beast Wars - You In or Out?
I’m mostly into vintage BW and MP. I’m not really keen on the new ones, but might grab some for my kids. They currently play with a bunch of my old BW toys — 1st season only. My son managed to break Magnanoss in only a few hours.
Old Today, 09:22 PM   #5
UsernamePrime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Re: Kingdom Beast Wars - You In or Out?
be sure to check the sales board. Ive bough a ton of figures this year from members at great prices. I've finished my entire backlog of things to buy and completed my collection to date thanks to this place.
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
Old Today, 09:28 PM   #6
skyshadow
Join Date: Nov 2017
Location: Milton, Ontario
Re: Kingdom Beast Wars - You In or Out?
Not complete Kingdom like I did with Siege. I will be focusing more on the beast form bots, Cyclonus is a maybe, Warpath is a NO, Rattrap ONLY for Core class.


Only buying because I grew up watching BW and T-Rex Megatron is still awesome.
