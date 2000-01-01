Quote:
|
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime
im on the fence about starting a beast wars collection.
you going to buy them? waiting to see whats released? is beast wars something you already collected? Truck not munkey? Insert some random question here that I didn't think of but is apt nonetheless.
Curious to know.
Beast Wars have never really clicked with me for the most part, so Ill buy very few to none of the BW figures in Kingdom.
However I am glad they are doing BW figs as BW fans deserve a run of figures directed at them.
I will use the time to try to save up and plug some gaps in the last few years worth of figs. Plus there are some non-BW Kingdom figures Ill pick up.