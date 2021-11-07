Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFNation 2022 Announced: 12-14 August


TFNation announced August 2022 plans for its in-person convention (safety permitting, obviously). Mark your calendars: On Saturday 13th November, attendees who rolled over their 2020 tickets will receive 24 hours advance access to purchase the new, optional add-on tickets; all ticket types will then be released for general sale on Sunday 14th November. TFNation’s discount-rate hotel rooms will not be released for sale for several months, to give you time to save up. This means you don’t need to buy your convention tickets straight away unless you want to guarantee yourself a limited-seating ticket, or unless you just want to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFNation 2022 Announced: 12-14 August appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



