The Transformers Ride at Universal Studios!
I just went on it yesterday and it was so much fun! Very Bayformers era Transfomers era but still really fun. The line was great. so much narrative building. The ride was frenetic but very well done. the merch store was decent. although I would have liked some more subtle and classier options for T-Shirts.everything had a lot of sparkles and intense colours. decent selection of transformers. and the photo options were great with the performers in Transformers costumes. loved it.