Earthrise Congress reissue at toysnowman.
Today, 03:50 PM
#
1
TriBlurr
Beasty
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Corner Brook NL
Posts: 387
Earthrise Coneheads reissue at toysnowman.
Dunno if it's a reissue coming or what. But they have it up for preorder.
https://toysnowman.com/products/tran...r-elite-2-pack
Last edited by TriBlurr; Today at
03:58 PM
.
TriBlurr
Today, 03:56 PM
#
2
Wheelwave
Energon
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: BC Canada
Posts: 812
Re: Earthrise Congress reissue at toysnowman.
Does this store charge upfront?
Wheelwave
Today, 03:58 PM
#
3
TriBlurr
Beasty
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Corner Brook NL
Posts: 387
Re: Earthrise Congress reissue at toysnowman.
Haven't used them for preorders before. I'll let you know if I get charged.
TriBlurr
Today, 04:08 PM
#
4
Ransak The Elder
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 285
Re: Earthrise Congress reissue at toysnowman.
link has been up since about 8 last night, i know a bunch of people who preordered it. Also ive seen nothing but good things said about toysnowman so here's hoping.....
Ransak The Elder
Today, 04:09 PM
#
5
Wheelwave
Energon
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: BC Canada
Posts: 812
Re: Earthrise Congress reissue at toysnowman.
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Ransak The Elder
link has been up since about 8 last night, i know a bunch of people who preordered it. Also ive seen nothing but good things said about toysnowman so here's hoping.....
Thanks for the tip!
I'll go preorder now.
Wheelwave
Today, 04:11 PM
#
6
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 655
Re: Earthrise Congress reissue at toysnowman.
UsernamePrime
Today, 04:18 PM
#
7
Wheelwave
Energon
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: BC Canada
Posts: 812
Re: Earthrise Congress reissue at toysnowman.
Already placed an order. But what's this about their Reward program?
Wheelwave
Today, 04:22 PM
#
8
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,336
Re: Earthrise Congress reissue at toysnowman.
Placed an order for the coneheads $95 shipped.
Here's hoping I paid with PayPal so any shenanigans will be dealt with if not legit.
Thanks for the post.
alternatorfan
