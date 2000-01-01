Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:50 PM   #1
TriBlurr
Beasty
Earthrise Coneheads reissue at toysnowman.
Dunno if it's a reissue coming or what. But they have it up for preorder.

https://toysnowman.com/products/tran...r-elite-2-pack
Today, 03:56 PM   #2
Wheelwave
Energon
Re: Earthrise Congress reissue at toysnowman.
Does this store charge upfront?
Today, 03:58 PM   #3
TriBlurr
Beasty
Re: Earthrise Congress reissue at toysnowman.
Haven't used them for preorders before. I'll let you know if I get charged.
Today, 04:08 PM   #4
Ransak The Elder
Machine War
Re: Earthrise Congress reissue at toysnowman.
link has been up since about 8 last night, i know a bunch of people who preordered it. Also ive seen nothing but good things said about toysnowman so here's hoping.....
Today, 04:09 PM   #5
Wheelwave
Energon
Re: Earthrise Congress reissue at toysnowman.
Originally Posted by Ransak The Elder View Post
link has been up since about 8 last night, i know a bunch of people who preordered it. Also ive seen nothing but good things said about toysnowman so here's hoping.....
Thanks for the tip!

I'll go preorder now.
Today, 04:11 PM   #6
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Re: Earthrise Congress reissue at toysnowman.
http://toysnowman.com/?ReferralCode=07D3504DbOOIcM


use my referral link to open an account and get 5% off your first order, thanks!
Today, 04:18 PM   #7
Wheelwave
Energon
Re: Earthrise Congress reissue at toysnowman.
Already placed an order. But what's this about their Reward program?
Today, 04:22 PM   #8
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Re: Earthrise Congress reissue at toysnowman.
Placed an order for the coneheads $95 shipped.
Here's hoping I paid with PayPal so any shenanigans will be dealt with if not legit.
Thanks for the post.
