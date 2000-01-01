Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
London (Westwood) Toys R Us Curbside
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 03:32 PM
#
1
Prime Sinister
Animated
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,800
London (Westwood) Toys R Us Curbside
Anyone know the London Toys R Us at Westwood Power Centre
curbside phone number?
Thanks!
__________________
My sales thread -- CHUG, Beast Wars :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=26379
Marvel Legends:
http://www.actionfigurenews.ca/board...ad.php?t=16969
My feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...Prime+Sinister
Prime Sinister
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Prime Sinister
Find More Posts by Prime Sinister
Today, 03:34 PM
#
2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 655
Re: London (Westwood) Toys R Us Curbside
dude, google it
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504
Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180
Video tour of my collection:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to UsernamePrime
Find More Posts by UsernamePrime
Today, 03:36 PM
#
3
steamwhistle
Titanium
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,208
Re: London (Westwood) Toys R Us Curbside
(519) 668-1471
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle
View Public Profile
Send a private message to steamwhistle
Find More Posts by steamwhistle
Today, 03:38 PM
#
4
steamwhistle
Titanium
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,208
Re: London (Westwood) Toys R Us Curbside
Quote:
Originally Posted by
UsernamePrime
dude, google it
There might be circumstances under which one might not be able to google although able to post on a messageboard. Can't imagine shat circumstances that might be, though...
steamwhistle
View Public Profile
Send a private message to steamwhistle
Find More Posts by steamwhistle
Today, 03:40 PM
#
5
steamwhistle
Titanium
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,208
Re: London (Westwood) Toys R Us Curbside
Quote:
Originally Posted by
steamwhistle
(519) 668-1471
^ Number from googling.
Not sure if there is a special number for their curbside pickup.
Some "curbside" pickup numbers might be for use when actually parked in the curbside area in the parking lot.
steamwhistle
View Public Profile
Send a private message to steamwhistle
Find More Posts by steamwhistle
Today, 03:49 PM
#
6
Prime Sinister
Animated
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,800
Re: London (Westwood) Toys R Us Curbside
The main line no one is picking up. Some stores have a curbside number.
__________________
My sales thread -- CHUG, Beast Wars :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=26379
Marvel Legends:
http://www.actionfigurenews.ca/board...ad.php?t=16969
My feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...Prime+Sinister
Prime Sinister
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Prime Sinister
Find More Posts by Prime Sinister
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Funko Pop G1 Transformers Jazz 25 Retro Toys Vinyl Figure
TRANSFORMERS BLU-RAY TWO-DISC SPECIAL EDITION W/ SLIPCASE
LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Transformation 75183 & 75137 Carbon Freezing Chamber
Hasbro Transformers ROTF Leader Starscream OOB
Lot of 8 Train Transformers/Power Supplies - Railpower, Tyco, LifeLike, Bachmann
Hasbro Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Action Figures Deluxe Class Series 2 NIP
Hasbro Transformers G1 Accessories cyclone gun of Menasor of Stunticons
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
04:23 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.