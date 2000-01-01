Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:32 PM   #1
Prime Sinister
London (Westwood) Toys R Us Curbside
Anyone know the London Toys R Us at Westwood Power Centre curbside phone number?

Thanks!
Today, 03:34 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 655
Re: London (Westwood) Toys R Us Curbside
dude, google it
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
Today, 03:36 PM   #3
steamwhistle
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,208
Re: London (Westwood) Toys R Us Curbside
(519) 668-1471
Today, 03:38 PM   #4
steamwhistle
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,208
Re: London (Westwood) Toys R Us Curbside
Quote:
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime View Post
dude, google it
There might be circumstances under which one might not be able to google although able to post on a messageboard. Can't imagine shat circumstances that might be, though...
Today, 03:40 PM   #5
steamwhistle
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,208
Re: London (Westwood) Toys R Us Curbside
Quote:
Originally Posted by steamwhistle View Post
(519) 668-1471
^ Number from googling.

Not sure if there is a special number for their curbside pickup.

Some "curbside" pickup numbers might be for use when actually parked in the curbside area in the parking lot.
Today, 03:49 PM   #6
Prime Sinister
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,800
Re: London (Westwood) Toys R Us Curbside
The main line no one is picking up. Some stores have a curbside number.
