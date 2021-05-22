|
First Look At Transformers Cyberverse Roll & Change Optimus Prime And Bumblebee
Thanks to our very own*Jtprime17 we can share for your our first official renders of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Roll & Change Optimus Prime And Bumblebee. These are big figures which transform automatically just by rolling them in alt mode. Both figures feature lights, 10 button-activated sound effects and Energon armor parts. Simple but fun toys for Cyberverse fans. These figure should retail for about*$50.00 See all the images as well as the official product description after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board! Transformers Cyberverse Roll & Change Optimus Prime Includes: Figure, 4 accessories, » Continue Reading.
