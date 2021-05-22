|
Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase 2 War For Cybertron Optimus Prime & Megatron, DO
Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase 2
*have just finished via YouTube and they have revealed some really impressive new officially licensed statues for Transformers collectors: War For Cybertron Optimus Prime & Megatron, DOTM Jetwing Optimus Prime and ROTF Sideswipe. As usual with Prime 1 Studios, these are astonishing and highly detailed statues which seem to be taken our from the films or series. Click on each title to surf to the respective thread in our boards: Prime 1 Studio Premium Masterline War For Cybertron Optimus Prime
* Prime 1 Studio now adds the War For Cybertron characters to their » Continue Reading.
The post Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase 2 War For Cybertron Optimus Prime & Megatron, DOTM Jetwing Optimus Prime And ROTF Sideswipe Statues
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
