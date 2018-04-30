Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Interview With John Barber About IDW?s Transformers: Unicron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,240
Interview With John Barber About IDW?s Transformers: Unicron


Via*comicsbeat.com, we can share for you a very interesting*Interview With John Barber About IDW’s Transformers: Unicron.* John Barber, who was recently*named as the new IDW Editor in Chief, shares some interesting facts about IDW’s Gran Finale: Unicron, and how other titles are connected to this arc (specially IDW Optimus Prime), how the creative team worked, and more. You can read the full interview on this link, or you can read a full transcript after the jump. Then, you can chime in your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Alexander Jones: How do your new responsibilities as Editor-in-Chief effect &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Interview With John Barber About IDW’s Transformers: Unicron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 MIB Countdown Micromaster Autobot Base Complete Boxed
Transformers
Transformers G1 Minibots Lot Wheelie Cliffjumper Brawn Windcharger Gears Huffer
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Slag Dinobot RARE Authentic
Transformers
Masterpiece transformers Hot Rodimus and Smokescreen. Original, not KO
Transformers
1980's Convertors Transformable Toys - Scorpio, Wheels, and Rex. As Is.

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:57 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.