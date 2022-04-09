Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,106

Transformers Authentics ?Alpha? Wheeljack Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*undertaker*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of our first US sighting of the new*Transformers Authentics “Alpha” Wheeljack. Wheeljack is a completely new 7-inch mold and the only release in the Transformers Authentics Wave 5 Alpha size. It was spotted at*Kroger Marketplace outside Indianapolis together with some new Evergreen Optimus Prime and Bumblebee masks. See the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member*undertaker*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of our first US sighting of the new*Transformers Authentics “Alpha” Wheeljack. Wheeljack is a completely new 7-inch mold and the only release in the Transformers Authentics Wave 5 Alpha size. It was spotted at*Kroger Marketplace outside Indianapolis together with some new Evergreen Optimus Prime and Bumblebee masks. See the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Authentics “Alpha” Wheeljack Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________