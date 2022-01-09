Mastermind Creations have taken to their Facebook
page to post some new color images of the upcoming R-42C D-Zef Continuum, a retool and redeco of their R-42 D-Zef IDW Deathsaurus
figure done in a more G1 style. The images display the figure posed in both its robot and beast modes as well as showing off its various accessories. No updated release details have been provided as of yet although we hope to hear more on that front soon (and we would also very much like to see an MMC Star Saber to go with him!) Check out the » Continue Reading.
