Dr Wu Hoodle (G1 Roller) White & Gold Variants Color Images


Dr. Wu Weibo account have shared our first images of the color prototypes of their new white and gold variants of their little Hoodle (G1 Roller). These are redecos of Dr Wu's tiny Roller unit planned to go with the color variants of DW-E04 Prime Commander (Micromaster G1 Optimus Prime). White Hoodle is planed to go with DW-E04W White Prime Commander/Ultra Magnus and the gold Hoodle drone pairs with DW-E04G Golden Lagoon Prime Commander. This drone can attach Prime Commander's gun and even pull the trailer. They will be a limited run of only 150 units each.

The post Dr Wu Hoodle (G1 Roller) White & Gold Variants Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



