Dr. Wu Weibo account
*have shared our first images of the color prototypes of their new white and gold variants of their little*Hoodle (G1 Roller). These are redecos of**Dr Wu’s tiny Roller unit
planned to go with the color variants of DW-E04 Prime Commander (Micromaster G1 Optimus Prime)
. White Hoodle is planed to go with*DW-E04W White Prime Commander/Ultra Magnus
and the gold Hoodle drone pairs with*DW-E04G Golden Lagoon Prime Commander.
*This drone can attach Prime Commander?s gun and even pull the trailer. They will be a limited run of only 150 units each. See all the images » Continue Reading.
