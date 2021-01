Post/list your Transformers Purchases for 2021!

Let’s do it again this year!



EDIT -> to clarify, the big list style



En route:

- -

@ myUSaddress:

WFC-S26 Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce - amazon.com

TFSS 4.0 Spinister - (TFW2005 boardmember)

TFSS 4.0 Impactor - eBay

Perfect Effect PC-14 (Titans Cannon) & PC-18 (GodJinrai upgrade kit) - BBTS