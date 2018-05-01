Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Optimus Prime Volume 3 New Cover
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:13 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,187
Transformers Optimus Prime Volume 3 New Cover


According to the listing on Amazon.com, it appears the cover art for the third volume trade paperback collection of IDW’s Transformers: Optimus Prime. The new cover consist of artwork from artist Casey Coller, who has been working on Transformers comics with IDW for quite a while. The volume is scheduled for release on July 3rd, 2018. Check out the details on the book and its cover after the break. New threats emerge, both on Cybertron and Earth, as the saga of Optimus Prime and the Autobots continues. What new future will the Transformers face? With Optimus Prime trapped on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Optimus Prime Volume 3 New Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
titans return fortress maximus
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Hot Rod - Rodimus Prime MIB
Transformers
Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai Powermaster Optimus Prime Takara Tomy
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:45 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.