Transformers Optimus Prime Volume 3 New Cover
According to the listing on Amazon.com
, it appears the cover art for the third volume trade paperback collection of IDW’s Transformers: Optimus Prime. The new cover consist of artwork from artist Casey Coller, who has been working on Transformers comics with IDW for quite a while. The volume is scheduled for release on July 3rd, 2018. Check out the details on the book and its cover after the break. New threats emerge, both on Cybertron and Earth, as the saga of Optimus Prime and the Autobots continues. What new future will the Transformers face? With Optimus Prime trapped on » Continue Reading.
