Following the official reveal of the complete series*poster
,*head on over to go90 right now to enjoy “The Swamp,” episode 1 of Machinima’s Power of the Primes! Megatronus hunts for the Requiem Blaster as we learn about its mysterious past. Elsewhere, Megatron and his team are also searching for the weapon, hoping to get to it first, when they encounter Grimlock and his fellow Dinobots. View it via the go90 app,*go90
website or from this link:*The Swamp – Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy | go90
*while fans outside of the US may view the series on*tumblr
* Remember » Continue Reading.
The post Machinima’s Power of the Primes: Episode 1 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.