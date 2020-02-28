|
Hot Pre-Order Alert: Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise Sunstreaker and Trailbr
Updating the reveal
of Transformers War for Cybertron: Earthrise Deluxes Sunstreaker and Trailbreaker, our sponsors are opening pre-orders for these great additions to your collection! Score yours at our site sponsors listed below and happy hunting! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource
, Robot Kingdom
, Hobby Link Japan
, The Chosen Prime
, ToyDojo
, Ages Three & Up
, Entertainment Earth
, Dorkside Toys
 
The post Hot Pre-Order Alert: Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise Sunstreaker and Trailbreaker
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.