Possible First Look At Transformers Studio Series Core Class Dark Of The Moon Laserbe

Following our flow of reveals, now we can share for you what seems to be our first images of a new* Transformers Studio Series Core Class Dark Of The Moon Laserbeak. This is a new Core Class Bumblebee mold which tries to recreate the brief scene in Dark Of The Moon where Laserbeak transforms in to a pink copy of Bumblebee. We had already seen something similar with the Takara Tomy Movie The Best Wonder Festival 2017 exclusive Laserbeak where they made a pink redeco of Mech Tech Deluxe Bumblebee too. We are yet to hear for an official