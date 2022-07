Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,533

Studio Series Rise of the Beasts Voyager Butch (Cheetor) & Apollo Listings Discovered



It just won’t stop folks as once again thanks to Jtprime17 and Walmart, we have even more Studio Series Rise of the Beasts listings for 2023: Voyager Butch, the codename for Cheetor, and Voyager Apollo, who is currently an unknown character! Check it out and let us know what you think on the boards!



