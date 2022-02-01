Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:41 AM   #1
canprime
Nexus Maximus
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,094
For Sale: Combiner Wars box sets (G2, Computron, Victorion)
Hey all, just looking to sell my CW box sets. All of them are MISB (never opened). Most of them are in good condition with the usual shelf wear of retail products. However there are some issues which I have pictured and will note.


Also please note these are big boxes, so shipping, even within Ontario, won't be cheap.


** Please note I am not attending TFCon in Toronto this year so I can't meet up there, sorry. **




I have feedback here, and on Actionfigurenews.ca, as well as 100% feedback on Ebay (under the name scifreak). Though I haven't sold on Ebay in almost a year after they switched up the payment system.


Things to note:


1 - Prices are Canadian
2 - Shipping is extra, paid by the buyer. Ships from Ottawa (Barrhaven)
3 - Local Pickup is fine as well, again in Barrhaven



4 - Accepted payments in order of preference:


Cash (in person pick up)
E-Transfer
Paypal (friends and family)
Paypal (G&S with an additional 4% to cover fees)






Here is what I have (also check out the pictures):


G2 Superion - MISB (never opened) $160



G2 Bruticus - MISB (never opened) $160



G2 Menasor - MISB (never opened) Small ding in one corner of the box $160



Victorion - MISB (never opened) Little tear on one side $160



Computron - MISB (never opened) This one is a bit rough. There is damage on one side on the front, on the bottom of the box and a hole in the front. It looks like someone dragged the box along the ground and then punched a hole in the front with a pen. $220







If you have any questions please don't hesitate to ask.


Thanks
Attached Thumbnails
Attached Thumbnails  

Click image for larger version Name: cw (6).jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.7 KB ID: 52102   Click image for larger version Name: cw (7).jpg Views: 0 Size: 73.2 KB ID: 52103   Click image for larger version Name: cw (8).jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.8 KB ID: 52104   Click image for larger version Name: cw (9).jpg Views: 0 Size: 87.9 KB ID: 52105   Click image for larger version Name: cw (10).jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.5 KB ID: 52106  
