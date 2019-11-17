|
Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 11 Available on YouTube
Will two bots engaged in their own war keep at it, or join the Autobots and Decepticons in pursuit of a greater need? Find out in season two’s eleventh episode, “Infinite Vendetta.” First, you must choose to review previous episodes and then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 Sea of Tranquility Episode 2 Bad Moon Rising Episode 3 The Visitor Episode 4 Bring Me The Spark of Optimus Prime Episode 5 Trials Episode 6 Dark Birth
<a href="https://youtu.be/IiOjHygtTZU">Episode 7 » Continue Reading.
