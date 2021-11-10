Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Official Transformers "Are You Kidding Me" You Dropped The Matrix!? Stop Motion Video
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,447
Official Transformers "Are You Kidding Me" You Dropped The Matrix!? Stop Motion Video


The official Hasbro Pulse*social media*channels*have uploaded a new*Transformers ?Are You Kidding Me? You Dropped The Matrix!?*stop motion video for our viewing pleasure. This clip was originally shown during the recent 35th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie in-theater showings together with the previously uploaded*?Discontinued? What do you mean I?m being discontinued?? video.*This time we have Studio Series 86 Hot Rod and Kingdom Galvatron in a funny ?backstage? of the classic G1 Transformers movie. Pay attention to the voice cast: John Moshita as director. Francis Ausley as Hot Rod. Travis Ryan as Galvatron. Be sure to watch this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Transformers ?Are You Kidding Me? You Dropped The Matrix!? Stop Motion Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Last edited by Dark Rage; Today at 03:13 PM.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
Hasbro Tommy Bumblebee 11591 Transformers Bumblebee A15a
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Monster Bristleback?s Pulse Rifle Monstructor
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Monster Icepick Near Complete Monstructor
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Monster Scowl Complete Monstructor
Transformers
Transformers Spotlight Nightbeat Comic And Decorations Lanyard
Transformers
G1 Transformers Action Master Rollout & Glitch
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:22 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.