The official Hasbro Pulse*social media
*channels
*have uploaded a new*Transformers ?Are You Kidding Me? You Dropped The Matrix!?*stop motion video for our viewing pleasure. This clip was originally shown during the recent 35th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie in-theater showings together with the previously uploaded*?Discontinued? What do you mean I?m being discontinued?? video.
*This time we have Studio Series 86 Hot Rod and Kingdom Galvatron in a funny ?backstage? of the classic G1 Transformers movie. Pay attention to the voice cast: John Moshita as director. Francis Ausley as Hot Rod. Travis Ryan as Galvatron. Be sure to watch this » Continue Reading.
The post Official Transformers ?Are You Kidding Me? You Dropped The Matrix!? Stop Motion Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...