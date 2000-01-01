Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:13 PM   #1
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,636
TLK Titan Changer Bumblebee
Got one from Walmart this morning (14.97 CAD). Paint apps are more extensive on this one than Prime (silver face + blue eyes + black details and windows + gold Chevrolet logo), there's still hollowness (when viewed from the back in robot mode), it's thin when viewed from the side, but it's pretty big, it has at least arm articulation, it has amazing surface detailing (at least in my opinion) and the transformation is actually pretty decent, something I'd be curious to see at the Legion level, never seen a Bumblebee compress his legs this way before (they accordion under the car). If you have young kids and you're on a budget, this could be a good movie Bumblebee for you. Between this and the Turbo Changer version (the one with the flip down mask), I think you get more bang for the buck with this version (especially since the Turbo Changer version is very hard to balance in robot mode due to the feet that always want to fold up).

CAR MODE









MID-TRANSFORMATION



ROBOT MODE







SIZE COMPARISON



ACTION POSE!

Coming soon: Toyworld Optimus Prime
