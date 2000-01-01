Pascal Translaterminator Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Planet Earth Posts: 15,636

TLK Titan Changer Optimus Prime



TRUCK MODE















MID-TRANSFORMATION







ROBOT MODE















SIZE COMPARISON



Got one from Walmart this morning (14.97 CAD). Paint apps may be minimal (silver chest and mouthplate + red flames), there may be some hollowness (when viewed from the back in robot mode), it's thin when viewed from the side, but it's pretty big, it has at least arm articulation and the transformation is actually pretty decent, something I'd be curious to see at the Legion level, never seen a Prime transform this way before. If you have young kids and you're on a budget, this could be a good movie Prime for you. Between this and the Turbo Changer version (the one with the flip down mask), I think you get more bang for the buck with this version. __________________

