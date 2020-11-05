Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,667

Studio Series SS 86-03 Deluxe Class Blurr In-Hand Images



Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS 86-03 Deluxe Class Blurr. Blurr proves to be another great addition to the G1 Transformers The Movie cast in the Studio Series 86 line. While sharing some engineering ideas with the Titans Return Blurr mold, Blurr really shines in cartoon-accuracy in both modes. For those wondering about scale, Blurr fits very well not only with the rest of the Studio Series 86 toys but with other War For Cybertron figures, as we can see from the comparison shots. Check out all the images



The post







More... Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS 86-03 Deluxe Class Blurr. Blurr proves to be another great addition to the G1 Transformers The Movie cast in the Studio Series 86 line. While sharing some engineering ideas with the Titans Return Blurr mold, Blurr really shines in cartoon-accuracy in both modes. For those wondering about scale, Blurr fits very well not only with the rest of the Studio Series 86 toys but with other War For Cybertron figures, as we can see from the comparison shots. Check out all the images » Continue Reading. The post Studio Series SS 86-03 Deluxe Class Blurr In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca