Today, 09:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Studio Series SS 86-03 Deluxe Class Blurr In-Hand Images


Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS 86-03 Deluxe Class Blurr. Blurr proves to be another great addition to the G1 Transformers The Movie cast in the Studio Series 86 line. While sharing some engineering ideas with the Titans Return Blurr mold, Blurr really shines in cartoon-accuracy in both modes. For those wondering about scale, Blurr fits very well not only with the rest of the Studio Series 86 toys but with other War For Cybertron figures, as we can see from the comparison shots. Check out all the images &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Studio Series SS 86-03 Deluxe Class Blurr In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 09:58 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Re: Studio Series SS 86-03 Deluxe Class Blurr In-Hand Images
Happy to see that they're much less gappy than the WFC figures.
Today, 10:10 PM   #3
cr3d1t
Re: Studio Series SS 86-03 Deluxe Class Blurr In-Hand Images
The arm kibble is unfortunate but I think the color scheme is really vibrant. Worlds better than my TR Blurr. And real feet transformation, which may be minor but I hate little flippy feet as a principle. (Looking at you Generations Hoist/Trailcutter) Looking forward to picking him up.
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
