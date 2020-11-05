|
Studio Series SS 86-03 Deluxe Class Blurr In-Hand Images
Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS 86-03 Deluxe Class Blurr. Blurr proves to be another great addition to the G1 Transformers The Movie cast in the Studio Series 86 line. While sharing some engineering ideas with the Titans Return Blurr mold, Blurr really shines in cartoon-accuracy in both modes. For those wondering about scale, Blurr fits very well not only with the rest of the Studio Series 86 toys but with other War For Cybertron figures, as we can see from the comparison shots. Check out all the images » Continue Reading.
The post Studio Series SS 86-03 Deluxe Class Blurr In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca