Old Today, 08:23 PM   #1
ANDROID PRIME
Beast Machine
ANDROID PRIME's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Mississauga On
Posts: 479
Rescue Bots!
Hey Guys,
Looking for Rescue Bots Figures!
Specifically the Little blue High Tide transforming robot that comes with the high tide play set.
It's for my 3 year old son for Christmas. If you have any other rescue bots Id be happy to take a look too.
ANDROID PRIME is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:36 PM   #2
Yonoid
Alternator
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 934
Re: Rescue Bots!
Pm sent
Pm sent
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for:
TR ramhorn
Energon cubes
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
