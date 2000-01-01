ANDROID PRIME Beast Machine Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Mississauga On Posts: 479

Rescue Bots!

Looking for Rescue Bots Figures!

Specifically the Little blue High Tide transforming robot that comes with the high tide play set.

It's for my 3 year old son for Christmas. If you have any other rescue bots Id be happy to take a look too.



