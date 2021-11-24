Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Moon Studio MS-03 Iron Arm (G1 Shouki) And MS-04 Moon Shine (G1 Kaen) Color Prototype


Via friend site and sponsor*Robotkingdom*we can share for you images of the gray prototypes of the new*Moon Studio MS-03 Iron Arm (G1 Shouki) And MS-04 Moon Shine (G1 Kaen). These figures are modern takes on the Japanese G1 Trainbots and they are part of*Moon Studio Radiatron / G1 Raiden combiner. As we can see from the images both figures look pretty detailed, specially in train mode. We also have a look at their respective upper and lower torso modes showing off all their detail and the head of the combiner. We have finally seen prototypes of the 6 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Moon Studio MS-03 Iron Arm (G1 Shouki) And MS-04 Moon Shine (G1 Kaen) Color Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



