, we can share for you images of the packaging and the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids figure. The box* follows the Masterpiece style showing Skids in a running pose next to his alt mode. The center of the box shows the ?CITY? logo related to his*Honda City Turbo alt mode. The box also shows a ?Cybertron Warrior? designation. We also have several in-hand images in alt mode and robot mode, for you to have a closer look at this Masterpiece figure. Check the mirrored images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion » Continue Reading.
