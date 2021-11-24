Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids Packaging & In-Hand Images


Via several Baidu users, we can share for you images of the packaging and the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids figure. The box* follows the Masterpiece style showing Skids in a running pose next to his alt mode. The center of the box shows the ?CITY? logo related to his*Honda City Turbo alt mode. The box also shows a ?Cybertron Warrior? designation. We also have several in-hand images in alt mode and robot mode, for you to have a closer look at this Masterpiece figure. Check the mirrored images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids Packaging & In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



UsernamePrime
Re: Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids Packaging & In-Hand Images
just a side by side
xueyue2
Re: Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids Packaging & In-Hand Images
Looks nice, I prefer MP 2.0 over 3.0 anytime.
