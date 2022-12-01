Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:32 PM   #1
style
Energon
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Halton Hills
Posts: 837
Recognize this episode?
Anyone know which episode this is from?

I thought maybe Return of Optimus Prime or Steel City but I don’t think so.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1736.jpg Views: 0 Size: 11.0 KB ID: 53531  
Last edited by style; Today at 09:48 PM.
Today, 09:40 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 3,332
Re: Recognize this episode?
I think it's Steel City, he's been captured by the Constructicons from underneath then he lands in the back of Long Haul where Megatron puts him in suspended animation then he's dissected and the Alligaticon is created from his parts.
Today, 09:45 PM   #3
style
Energon
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Halton Hills
Posts: 837
Re: Recognize this episode?
That’s what I thought but doesn’t match. Found this coloured in pic too if that helps? Background is not correct so please ignore.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1737.jpg Views: 0 Size: 17.3 KB ID: 53532  
Today, 09:48 PM   #4
style
Energon
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Halton Hills
Posts: 837
Re: Recognize this episode?
The shading doesn’t feel like early animation. Steel city has no shading.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1738.jpg Views: 0 Size: 19.4 KB ID: 53533  
Today, 09:48 PM   #5
style
Energon
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Halton Hills
Posts: 837
Re: Recognize this episode?
Headmasters?
