Pop Culture Shock G1 Optimus Prime, Megatron & Soundwave Statues Teaser Images


2005 Boards member*DevastatorPredaking*brought our attention to some new*Pop Culture Shock G1 Optimus Prime, Megatron &#38; Soundwave*statues*that have been listed at Gamestop. You can find these statues ready for pre-order at Gamestop website for $49.99 and expected for release in November 17, 2020. Each listing has some work-in-progress renders which seem different to previous Classic and Museum scale Pop Culture Shock statues in the market. There no other details or official description of these new products, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Pop Culture Shock G1 Optimus Prime, Megatron & Soundwave Statues Teaser Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



