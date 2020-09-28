Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Super 7 ReAction Transformers Cyberchrome Megatron Found At Target
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,913
Super 7 ReAction Transformers Cyberchrome Megatron Found At Target


Thanks to 2005 Board member cryotek for sharing in our board his sighting of a new*Super 7 ReAction Transformers Cyberchrome Megatron*at Target. This is a new variant of the ReAction Megatron now featuring a metallic finish. It was found at Target in Beavercreek, Ohio. This figure pairs with the previously found ReAction Cybercrhome Optimus Prime. As with other*ReAction Transformers variants, these are likely to be Target exclusive items. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!

The post Super 7 ReAction Transformers Cyberchrome Megatron Found At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Beast Wars lot - Megatron, Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Waspinator, Protoform
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Plasma Energy Blaster for Dragsrip of Stunticons
Transformers
1995 HasbroTransformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal Ultra Class
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon Sentinel Prime - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
Perfect Effect PA-03 Master Weapons Set - Opened Box Botcon Overlord Add-On Kit
Transformers
Combiner Wars Sunstreaker - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Generations Thundercracker - Canadian Packaging, Sealed #2
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.