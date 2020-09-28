|
Super 7 ReAction Transformers Cyberchrome Megatron Found At Target
Thanks to 2005 Board member cryotek for sharing in our board his sighting of a new*Super 7 ReAction Transformers Cyberchrome Megatron*at Target. This is a new variant of the ReAction Megatron now featuring a metallic finish. It was found at Target in Beavercreek, Ohio. This figure pairs with the previously found ReAction Cybercrhome Optimus Prime.
As with other*ReAction Transformers variants
, these are likely to be Target exclusive items. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
