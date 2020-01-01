Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Walmart Exclusive G1 Astrotrain Reissue In-Hand Images Compared With The Original G1


Last days of 2019 surprised us with an unannounced*Walmart Exclusive G1 Astrotrain Reissue. Now, 2005 Boards member*stevenmh*has shared in-hand images of this reissue next to the original toy revealing an interesting difference.*The purple on the reissue is much darker than original, and makes it hard to see the black windows against it. Some of our board member report that the Astrotrain reissue is limited to 2 per case making it a bit hard to find. We suggest to keep an eye on the Walmart listing (out of stock at the moment), or you can use the*UPC #630509894437 or*SKU

The post Walmart Exclusive G1 Astrotrain Reissue In-Hand Images Compared With The Original G1 Toy appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
