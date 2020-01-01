|
Walmart Exclusive G1 Astrotrain Reissue In-Hand Images Compared With The Original G1
Last days of 2019 surprised us with an unannounced*Walmart Exclusive G1 Astrotrain Reissue
. Now, 2005 Boards member*stevenmh*has shared in-hand images of this reissue next to the original toy revealing an interesting difference.*The purple on the reissue is much darker than original, and makes it hard to see the black windows against it. Some of our board member report that the Astrotrain reissue is limited to 2 per case making it a bit hard to find. We suggest to keep an eye on the Walmart listing
(out of stock at the moment), or you can use the*UPC #630509894437 or*SKU » Continue Reading.
