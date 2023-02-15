Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,282

Transformers The Movie Retro Skywarp Released in Canada Transformers The Movie Retro Skywarp has been released in Canada.



The sightings have come in from Walmarts in Ontario & Manitoba thus far.



Share your sightings in the Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Mike for letting us know thathas been released in Canada.The sightings have come in from Walmarts in Ontario & Manitoba thus far.Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails





