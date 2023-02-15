Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Selects Antagony Released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:21 PM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,282
Transformers Selects Antagony Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca members Leobreaker1977 & ManitobaMando or letting us know that Transformers Selects Antagony has been released in Canada.

The sightings have come in from Gamestop & Toys R Us stores in Ontario and Manitoba.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: received_1043974840281623.jpg Views: 0 Size: 20.7 KB ID: 53957  
__________________


Visit the official TFcon Toronto website for all the details!
Last edited by Robimus; Today at 08:23 PM.
Robimus is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.