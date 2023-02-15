Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,282

Transformers Selects Antagony Released in Canada Transformers Selects Antagony has been released in Canada.



The sightings have come in from Gamestop & Toys R Us stores in Ontario and Manitoba.



Thanks to Cybertron.ca members Leobreaker1977 & ManitobaMando for letting us know that Transformers Selects Antagony has been released in Canada.

The sightings have come in from Gamestop & Toys R Us stores in Ontario and Manitoba.





