Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Random Sales
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:07 AM   #1
CyberMnky
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,876
Random Sales
Selling all the following. Prices are in CAD, shipping is extra. Feel free to make offers.

PCC Drones: $5 per set of 4
PCC Core figures: $3
Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_212126.jpg Views: 1 Size: 98.7 KB ID: 46464 Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_212138.jpg Views: 0 Size: 105.3 KB ID: 46465

$3 Each
Click image for larger version Name: 20200601_142948_LI.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.7 KB ID: 46481 Click image for larger version Name: 20200601_144654.jpg Views: 0 Size: 101.4 KB ID: 46484 Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_225139.jpg Views: 0 Size: 106.3 KB ID: 46476

$5 Each
Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_212426.jpg Views: 0 Size: 103.9 KB ID: 46466 Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_212529.jpg Views: 0 Size: 100.7 KB ID: 46467 Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_212653.jpg Views: 0 Size: 101.5 KB ID: 46468
Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_224245_LI.jpg Views: 0 Size: 100.5 KB ID: 46472 Click image for larger version Name: 20200601_142948_LI.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.7 KB ID: 46481 Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_224744.jpg Views: 0 Size: 100.9 KB ID: 46474
Click image for larger version Name: 20200601_141600_LI.jpg Views: 0 Size: 98.4 KB ID: 46479 Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_230142.jpg Views: 0 Size: 99.5 KB ID: 46492 Click image for larger version Name: 20200601_145309.jpg Views: 0 Size: 100.8 KB ID: 46486
Click image for larger version Name: 20200601_141856.jpg Views: 0 Size: 99.1 KB ID: 46480 Click image for larger version Name: 20200601_150336.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.5 KB ID: 46490

$7 Each
Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_212732.jpg Views: 0 Size: 99.9 KB ID: 46469

$10 Each
Click image for larger version Name: 20200601_143943.jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.4 KB ID: 46483 Click image for larger version Name: 20200601_145151.jpg Views: 0 Size: 100.4 KB ID: 46485 Click image for larger version Name: 20200601_143907.jpg Views: 0 Size: 98.3 KB ID: 46482

Movie Black Megs: $20
Movie Ratchet: $10
Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_225520.jpg Views: 0 Size: 102.4 KB ID: 46477

Animated Shockwave: $5
Animated Ultra Magnus: $15
Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_224442.jpg Views: 0 Size: 102.1 KB ID: 46473

Alternity: $15 Each
Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_225033.jpg Views: 0 Size: 102.4 KB ID: 46475

Overlord: $20
Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_224007.jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.2 KB ID: 46471

Marvel Legends: as marked
Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_230239.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.3 KB ID: 46478

Big Tiger model kit: $10
Bunny: $10
Tiger and Tiger 1 minute: $15
Click image for larger version Name: 20200601_145628.jpg Views: 0 Size: 103.2 KB ID: 46487

AC Tifa: $15
Kratos 2 pack: $20
ML Taskmaster: $5
Click image for larger version Name: 20200601_145945.jpg Views: 0 Size: 101.8 KB ID: 46488

Thanos: $3
Ninja 3pack: $5
Click image for larger version Name: 20200601_150238.jpg Views: 0 Size: 103.3 KB ID: 46489

Battle damage Jet Vehicon (damaged by a super cute pupper): Free with purchase
Click image for larger version Name: 20200531_223944.jpg Views: 0 Size: 100.8 KB ID: 46470

"Everybody look left... everybody look right... everywhere you look I'm... also free with purchase"
Click image for larger version Name: 20200601_150423.jpg Views: 0 Size: 102.5 KB ID: 46491
__________________
Light Our Darkest Hour [{o}] Till All Are One


If you are reading this then you must be bored...
If you know what 'The Game' is, you've now lost...
CyberMnky is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron - Skywarp Phantomstrike Squadron MIB
Transformers
Transformers Generation Toy GT-04 J4ZZ Masterpiece Scale 3rd Party Jazz
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Ratchet MISB Authentic
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Soundwave With Buzzsaw Reissue Walmart
Transformers
Transformers Generations Voyager Class Titans Return GALVATRON Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:39 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.