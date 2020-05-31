Selling all the following. Prices are in CAD, shipping is extra. Feel free to make offers.
PCC Drones: $5 per set of 4
PCC Core figures: $3
$3 Each
$5 Each
$7 Each
$10 Each
Movie Black Megs: $20
Movie Ratchet: $10
Animated Shockwave: $5
Animated Ultra Magnus: $15
Alternity: $15 Each
Overlord: $20
Marvel Legends: as marked
Big Tiger model kit: $10
Bunny: $10
Tiger and Tiger 1 minute: $15
AC Tifa: $15
Kratos 2 pack: $20
ML Taskmaster: $5
Thanos: $3
Ninja 3pack: $5
Battle damage Jet Vehicon (damaged by a super cute pupper): Free with purchase
"Everybody look left... everybody look right... everywhere you look I'm... also free with purchase"
__________________
Light Our Darkest Hour [{o}] Till All Are One
If you are reading this then you must be bored...
If you know what 'The Game' is, you've now lost...