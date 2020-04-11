Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Soundtrack Saturdays: Hasbro Studios Music From The Transformers Score


Three is again the magic number of tracks included in the latest edition of Soundtrack Saturdays, continuing a weekly replay of Generation 1 music composed by Robert J. Walsh &#38; Johnny Douglas and included on 2018s Hasbro Studios Presents 80s TV Classics: Music from The Transformers vinyl release. Play the clip below, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!

The post Soundtrack Saturdays: Hasbro Studios Music From The Transformers Score appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
