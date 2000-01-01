|
MP:
MP-18B Bluestreak $70
MP-19 Smokescreen $70
MP-21 Bumblebee $60
MP-25 Tracks $60
MP-28 Hotrod $75
All above are authentic takara MIB
Hasbro MP Skywarp $40 LOOSE (MP-3 Mold Walmart)
GENERATIONS:
Unite Warriors Bruticus MIB $250
Classics Cliffjumper $20
Classics Ramjet $20
Classics Mirage $25
Universe 2.0 Dinobot $15
Universe 2.0 inferno $30
Universe 2.0 Sunstreaker $20
Universe 2.0 Sideswipe $20
Universe 2.0 Hound $20
Universe 2.0 Prowl $25
Universe 2.0 Bluestreak $25
Universe 2.0 Smokescreen $25
Battle in Space Hotrod $5 (Free with purchase)
RTS Windcharger $15
RTS Jazz $25
Generations Rattrap $20
Generations warpath $25
Generations Dreadwing $15
Generations skullgrin $15
Generations Straxus/Darkmount $15
Generations Orion Pax $15
Generations Windblade $20
Generations Blurr $10
Generations Kup $10
Generations Dirge $15
Generations Thrust $15
Generations Jhiaxus $10
Generations Red Alert $15
Generations Scoop $10
Generations Arcee $25
Generations Chromia $20
Generations G2 Laser Prime $15
Generations Hoist $10
Generations Trailbreaker $10
Generations Nightbeat $10
Generations Thrilling 30 Jetfire $30
Wheelie $8
Brawn $8
Seaspray $8
FOC Grimlock $15
FOC Jazz $15
FOC Starscream $15
FOC Shockwave $15
WFC GAME Soundwave $20
WFC GAME Megatron $20
WFC GAME Optimus Prime $20
WFC GAME Bumblebee $20
CW Bombshell $8
TR Kickback $8
TR Cosmos $5
TR astrotrain $20
TR scourge $15
TR Blitzwing $35
TR Octane $35
TR Galvatron $15
TR Brainstorm $40
TR Chromedome $20
TR Highbrow $20
TR Hardhead $20
TR Hotrod $10
TR Weirdwolf $20
TR Mindwipe $20
TR Skullcruncher $20
TR Broadside $25
TR Quake $15
TR Topsin $70
TR Double Cross $15
TR Kup $20
TR Alpha Trion $20
TR Skyshadow $60
TR Sixshot $60
PRIME:
FE Optimus $70
FE Bulkhead $70
FE Starscream $30
FE Arcee $30
AM Vehicon $30
AM Jet Vehicon $50
AM War Breakdown (Original Release) $60
RID Megatron $30
ANIMATED:
Grimlock $25
Ratchet $20
Optimus Prime (voyager missing one half of the axe) $15
Blackarachnia $20
Jazz $20
Sentinel $20
Soundwave $20
Arcee $25
Ironhide $25
Blurr $25
Oilslick $20
Wreck-Gar $40
Leader Bulkhead $50
Leader Megatron $50 (no missile)
Leader Ultra Magnus $50
Jetfire/Jetstorm $70
Purple Shockwave $70
Swoop (has mace but I modded it so the flames pop out) $10
Snarl (no club) $10
Swindle (no missile) $20
ALL ANIMATED for $550 shipped
RID 2001/UNICRON TRILOGY:
Ultra Magnus $60 (1 rubber tire is cracked but holds fine)
X-Brawn $20
Prowl $20
Sideburn $20
3RD PARTY:
Toyworld Hegemon $40 (stress mark on the side hip flap) loose
Unique Toys Mania King $50 loose
PE-11 Scouting Force $40 MIB
Fansproject Kickback $30 loose
Fansproject Bombshell $30 loose
Fansproject Code $40 loose
KBB MP10V $50 (Missing axe handle) MIB
BEAST WARS:
I've had some of these since I was a kid so some might have a bit of wear and tear
BW Ultra Optimus Primal (original) $40
BW Tigatron $30
Bw Airazor $20
BW Fuzors Quick-strike $30
BW Fuzors Airhammer $15
BW Inferno $50
BW TM2 Megatron $80
BW TM2 Tigerhawk $80
BW TM2 Dinobot $25
BW TM2 Cheetor $20
LEGO STAR WARS:
TFA Takodana $50 Sealed
TFA Resistance Xwing $70 Sealed
TFA Poe Damerons Xwing $65 (Built but complete w/ box)
Rogue One ATST $60 Sealed
Rogue One Hovertank $50 Sealed
All lego for $250 shipped