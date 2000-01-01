Buzzzzzz48 Machine War Join Date: Jul 2013 Location: British Columbia Posts: 229

MEGA SALES THREAD Hey everyone,



Got a ton of stuff for sale. It's been a long journey but I've decided to part with most of my collection. I'll discount more the more you buy!



I'm definitely open to offers and I'll be updating as I go!





I CAN HOLD ITEMS, SHIPPING WILL ALWAYS BE A MINIMUM OF $15 DUE TO PANDEMIC.





Let's just jump right in!



MP:

MP-18B Bluestreak $70

MP-19 Smokescreen $70

MP-21 Bumblebee $60

MP-25 Tracks $60

MP-28 Hotrod $75

All above are authentic takara MIB



Hasbro MP Skywarp $40 LOOSE (MP-3 Mold Walmart)







GENERATIONS:

Unite Warriors Bruticus MIB $250





Classics Cliffjumper $20

Classics Ramjet $20

Classics Mirage $25

Universe 2.0 Dinobot $15

Universe 2.0 inferno $30

Universe 2.0 Sunstreaker $20

Universe 2.0 Sideswipe $20

Universe 2.0 Hound $20

Universe 2.0 Prowl $25

Universe 2.0 Bluestreak $25

Universe 2.0 Smokescreen $25

Battle in Space Hotrod $5 (Free with purchase)

RTS Windcharger $15

RTS Jazz $25

Generations Rattrap $20

Generations warpath $25

Generations Dreadwing $15

Generations skullgrin $15

Generations Straxus/Darkmount $15

Generations Orion Pax $15

Generations Windblade $20

Generations Blurr $10

Generations Kup $10

Generations Dirge $15

Generations Thrust $15

Generations Jhiaxus $10

Generations Red Alert $15

Generations Scoop $10

Generations Arcee $25

Generations Chromia $20

Generations G2 Laser Prime $15

Generations Hoist $10

Generations Trailbreaker $10

Generations Nightbeat $10

Generations Thrilling 30 Jetfire $30

Wheelie $8

Brawn $8

Seaspray $8



FOC Grimlock $15

FOC Jazz $15

FOC Starscream $15

FOC Shockwave $15

WFC GAME Soundwave $20

WFC GAME Megatron $20

WFC GAME Optimus Prime $20

WFC GAME Bumblebee $20



CW Bombshell $8

TR Kickback $8

TR Cosmos $5

TR astrotrain $20

TR scourge $15

TR Blitzwing $35

TR Octane $35

TR Galvatron $15

TR Brainstorm $40

TR Chromedome $20

TR Highbrow $20

TR Hardhead $20

TR Hotrod $10

TR Weirdwolf $20

TR Mindwipe $20

TR Skullcruncher $20

TR Broadside $25

TR Quake $15

TR Topsin $70

TR Double Cross $15

TR Kup $20

TR Alpha Trion $20

TR Skyshadow $60

TR Sixshot $60







PRIME:

FE Optimus $70

FE Bulkhead $70

FE Starscream $30

FE Arcee $30

AM Vehicon $30

AM Jet Vehicon $50

AM War Breakdown (Original Release) $60

RID Megatron $30





ANIMATED:

Grimlock $25

Ratchet $20

Optimus Prime (voyager missing one half of the axe) $15

Blackarachnia $20

Jazz $20

Sentinel $20

Soundwave $20

Arcee $25

Ironhide $25

Blurr $25

Oilslick $20

Wreck-Gar $40

Leader Bulkhead $50

Leader Megatron $50 (no missile)

Leader Ultra Magnus $50

Jetfire/Jetstorm $70

Purple Shockwave $70

Swoop (has mace but I modded it so the flames pop out) $10

Snarl (no club) $10

Swindle (no missile) $20









ALL ANIMATED for $550 shipped



RID 2001/UNICRON TRILOGY:

Ultra Magnus $60 (1 rubber tire is cracked but holds fine)

X-Brawn $20

Prowl $20

Sideburn $20







3RD PARTY:

Toyworld Hegemon $40 (stress mark on the side hip flap) loose

Unique Toys Mania King $50 loose

PE-11 Scouting Force $40 MIB

Fansproject Kickback $30 loose

Fansproject Bombshell $30 loose

Fansproject Code $40 loose

KBB MP10V $50 (Missing axe handle) MIB



BEAST WARS:

I've had some of these since I was a kid so some might have a bit of wear and tear



BW Ultra Optimus Primal (original) $40

BW Tigatron $30

Bw Airazor $20

BW Fuzors Quick-strike $30

BW Fuzors Airhammer $15

BW Inferno $50

BW TM2 Megatron $80

BW TM2 Tigerhawk $80

BW TM2 Dinobot $25

BW TM2 Cheetor $20





LEGO STAR WARS:



TFA Takodana $50 Sealed

TFA Resistance Xwing $70 Sealed

TFA Poe Damerons Xwing $65 (Built but complete w/ box)

Rogue One ATST $60 Sealed

Rogue One Hovertank $50 Sealed



All lego for $250 shipped

