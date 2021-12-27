With the Beast Wars 25th anniversary still with us, we would like to share a piece of work that will sure please your optics. We have images and videos of an impressive custom-build*Beast Wars Ravage Transwarp Cruiser – War For Cybertron/Beast Wars Scale. This ship is about 1.5 meters long and 1.2 meters wingspan approximately. Made of resin, metal, wood, plastic and recycled materials, it also features LED lights for the turbines, wings and interiors. The ship has a detailed cockpit and inner passages with screens, controls and all that you remember from the Beast Wars show. It was built » Continue Reading.
