Super_Megatron
Transformers voice actor Venus Terzo to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021


TFcon is very happy to announce*Venus Terzo*the voice of*Blackarachnia*in Beast Wars and Beast Machines will be a guest at TFcon Baltimore 2021. She will be attending all weekend signing for fans. Venus Terzo is presented by*The Chosen Prime. Tickets on sale now at:*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets

The post Transformers voice actor Venus Terzo to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
