Transformers voice actor Venus Terzo to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021
TFcon is very happy to announce*Venus Terzo*the voice of*Blackarachnia*in Beast Wars and Beast Machines will be a guest at TFcon Baltimore 2021
. She will be attending all weekend signing for fans. Venus Terzo is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. Tickets on sale now at:*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets
