|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up April Week 4
And we are back with our international sightings round up. We know we are facing difficult times, but at the same time we know many fans need some distraction and relax. Stay alert and respect your countries regulations. These week we tried to catch up from our last round stopped. Singapore and Mexico have some cool toys available. Super Impulse World’s Snallest Transformers And Netflix’s War For Cybertron Figures In Singapore*
*2005 Boards member lake88*found these tiny G1 figurines at Takashiyama. The new Netflix’s War For Cybertron figure have also hit shelves. Deluxes were spotted at*Raku store in Vivocity » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up April Week 4
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca