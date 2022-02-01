pulsedragon20 I win Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Montreal Posts: 2,782

TFcon 2022 -Sales - Amiibo - TF - Nintendo I will be at TFcon 2022 from Friday (any time after 4:00pm) to Sunday (lastest to meet is 1:00pm) and can bring anything I have for sale with me.



***All requests must be made BEFORE Thurs July 2 7:00pm Eastern time***



Section 1) Transformers

Section 2) Amiibo + Animal Crossing Cards

Section 3) Nintendo consoles, games (Collector's, special, limited Editions) and accessories (includes special edition)



*The more you buy, the more you save*

*Trades possible*



***TRANSFORMERS***

**section will be updated in 24hrs or less**





***Amiibo***



All Amiibo are SEALED unlesss otherwise stated. The verisons are mainly NA and JPN. The more you buy, the more you save.

If you have any questions or need phots please message me.



Super Smash Bros. SSB



Yoshi $50

Bowser $40

Mario $35

Rosalina $110

Dr. Mario $30

Bowser Jr.$35





Marth $40

Lucina $50

Robin $50

Roy $35

Corrin Player 1 (M) $100

Chrom $45



Sheik $70

Ganondorf $70

Toon Link $40



Lucario $40

Jigglypuff $50

Charizard $50

Mewtwo $50

Pichu $40

Squirtle $40

Ivysaur $40

Incineroar $45

Pokemon Trainer $100 - bubble dented on side



Wii FIt Trainer $50

Little Mac $50

Mega Man $45

Olimar $35

Sonic $50

Zero Suit Samus $40

Dark Samus $40

Retro 3-pac (Duck Hunt, R.O.B., Game and Watch) - $100

Mii FIghters 3-pack $110 - card damaged

R.O.B. Famicom colours $35

Ice Climbers $40

Inkling (girl) $50

King K Rool $45

Banjo & Kazooie $45

Pit $50

Shulk $55



Ryu $40

Ken $40



Simon $40

Richter $40



Fox $35

Falco $35



Cloud Player 1 $60 - Damaged card

Ridley $40

Snake $75

Joker $110

Hero $60

Terry Bogard $40





Villager (2nd version) $50

Isabella $50



Toon Link Wind Waker $80

Legend of Zelda (8-bit) Link $50

Majora's Mask Link $140

Link's Awakening Link $45

Ocarina of Time Link $100

BOTW Archer Link $50

BOTW Urbosa $50

BOTW Mipha $65

BOTW Revali $50

BOTW Daruk $50



Loot Goblin $60

Metriod 2 -pack (Samus Aran + Metroid) $200- card damaged



--Super Mario Series--

Toad $45

Gold Mario $70

Silver Mario $60

Goomba $60

Wedding Outfit Mario $80



--Monster Hunter--

Razewing $120

Ena

Tsukino

Magnamalo $100

Palamute

Palico



--Animal Crossing--



Sanrio Collobaration 6-pack $20

Series 1 cards - update shortly



***Nintendo***



Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia Edition $

Joy-Con (L/R) Legend Of Zelda $135



Breath of the Wild Special Edition SEALED $350

Breath of the Wild Explorers Edition SEALED $200

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Special Edition (Nintendo Switch, 2017) SEALED $525

Will be at TFcon 2022







Feedback

