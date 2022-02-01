|
TFcon 2022 -Sales - Amiibo - TF - Nintendo
I will be at TFcon 2022 from Friday (any time after 4:00pm) to Sunday (lastest to meet is 1:00pm) and can bring anything I have for sale with me.
***All requests must be made BEFORE Thurs July 2 7:00pm Eastern time***
Section 1) Transformers
Section 2) Amiibo + Animal Crossing Cards
Section 3) Nintendo consoles, games (Collector's, special, limited Editions) and accessories (includes special edition)
*The more you buy, the more you save*
*Trades possible*
***TRANSFORMERS***
**section will be updated in 24hrs or less**
***Amiibo***
All Amiibo are SEALED unlesss otherwise stated. The verisons are mainly NA and JPN. The more you buy, the more you save.
If you have any questions or need phots please message me.
Super Smash Bros. SSB
Yoshi $50
Bowser $40
Mario $35
Rosalina $110
Dr. Mario $30
Bowser Jr.$35
Marth $40
Lucina $50
Robin $50
Roy $35
Corrin Player 1 (M) $100
Chrom $45
Sheik $70
Ganondorf $70
Toon Link $40
Lucario $40
Jigglypuff $50
Charizard $50
Mewtwo $50
Pichu $40
Squirtle $40
Ivysaur $40
Incineroar $45
Pokemon Trainer $100 - bubble dented on side
Wii FIt Trainer $50
Little Mac $50
Mega Man $45
Olimar $35
Sonic $50
Zero Suit Samus $40
Dark Samus $40
Retro 3-pac (Duck Hunt, R.O.B., Game and Watch) - $100
Mii FIghters 3-pack $110 - card damaged
R.O.B. Famicom colours $35
Ice Climbers $40
Inkling (girl) $50
King K Rool $45
Banjo & Kazooie $45
Pit $50
Shulk $55
Ryu $40
Ken $40
Simon $40
Richter $40
Fox $35
Falco $35
Cloud Player 1 $60 - Damaged card
Ridley $40
Snake $75
Joker $110
Hero $60
Terry Bogard $40
Villager (2nd version) $50
Isabella $50
Toon Link Wind Waker $80
Legend of Zelda (8-bit) Link $50
Majora's Mask Link $140
Link's Awakening Link $45
Ocarina of Time Link $100
BOTW Archer Link $50
BOTW Urbosa $50
BOTW Mipha $65
BOTW Revali $50
BOTW Daruk $50
Loot Goblin $60
Metriod 2 -pack (Samus Aran + Metroid) $200- card damaged
--Super Mario Series--
Toad $45
Gold Mario $70
Silver Mario $60
Goomba $60
Wedding Outfit Mario $80
--Monster Hunter--
Razewing $120
Ena
Tsukino
Magnamalo $100
Palamute
Palico
--Animal Crossing--
Sanrio Collobaration 6-pack $20
Series 1 cards - update shortly
***Nintendo***
Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia Edition $
Joy-Con (L/R) Legend Of Zelda $135
Breath of the Wild Special Edition SEALED $350
Breath of the Wild Explorers Edition SEALED $200
Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Special Edition (Nintendo Switch, 2017) SEALED $525