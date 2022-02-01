Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Is anyone selling a used mpm 3?
Today, 04:28 PM
legoLiamNeeson
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: camrose alberta
Posts: 19
Is anyone selling a used mpm 3?
I?m looking for an office mpm 3 and I?m wondering if anyone is selling that. As long as it?s in good condition.
Today, 04:51 PM
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,475
Re: Is anyone selling a used mpm 3?
You should look into the ko's for MPM-03, they're cheaper and good quality.
Show Z store has this one in stock:
https://showzstore.com/4th-party-ww0...bee_p4370.html
Sales:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165
Today, 05:34 PM
optimusb39
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,792
Re: Is anyone selling a used mpm 3?
/\ I agree with above. Takara mpm 3 is poorly painted. The ko looks so much better.
