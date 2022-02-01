Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:28 PM   #1
legoLiamNeeson
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: camrose alberta
Posts: 19
Is anyone selling a used mpm 3?
I?m looking for an office mpm 3 and I?m wondering if anyone is selling that. As long as it?s in good condition.
Today, 04:51 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,475
Re: Is anyone selling a used mpm 3?
You should look into the ko's for MPM-03, they're cheaper and good quality.

Show Z store has this one in stock:

https://showzstore.com/4th-party-ww0...bee_p4370.html
Today, 05:34 PM   #3
optimusb39
Animated
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,792
Re: Is anyone selling a used mpm 3?
/\ I agree with above. Takara mpm 3 is poorly painted. The ko looks so much better.
