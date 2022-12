Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,291

Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Retrax & Wolfang Reissues Out At US Retail



Attention Beast Wars collectors! 2005 Boards member*T-Hybrid is giving us the heads up of our first US sighting of the Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Retrax & Wolfang Reissues. Beast Wars Retrax and Wolfand classic molds were spotted at a Walmart in*Apple Valley, Minnesota in a nice*Hasbro standee for the Holidays. Happy hunting!



