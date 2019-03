IDW Transformers Comic Solicitations for June 2019

Courtesy of Previews World and bleedingcool.com we have the IDW releases for June 2019. This month we have issues 7 and 8 of the new IDW Transformers universe.*Chromia and Prowl will make their first move on the plot and Elita-1 is also showing up. Megatron continues his efforts to change Cybertron’s society while he meets the mysterious*Termagax. And this month is the debut of first issue of the new*Transformers Ghostbusters mini-series. New Autobot Ectotron will be a key player in this crossover. You can check out the solicits, together with their excellent cover artwork, attached to this post » Continue Reading. The post IDW Transformers Comic Solicitations for June 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM