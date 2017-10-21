Newsarama
*has shared the a new*IDW First Strike #6 Full Preview*for your viewing pleasure. This time we get a new 5-page preview of the final issue of the latest mega-crossover in the Hasbro Comic Universe. Scarlett leads a team formed by Transformers, G.I Joe and M.A.S.K to the final battle against Joe Colton and his allies. A lot of action and consequences for the future of all Hasbro franchises. First Strike #6 Mairghread Scott & David Rodriguez (w) Max Dunbar (a) Freddie E. Williams II (c) War for the Core! Deep within Cybertron, the ultimate weapon to kill » Continue Reading.
