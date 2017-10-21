Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW First Strike #6 Full Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,047
IDW First Strike #6 Full Preview


Newsarama*has shared the a new*IDW First Strike #6 Full Preview*for your viewing pleasure. This time we get a new 5-page preview of the final issue of the latest mega-crossover in the Hasbro Comic Universe. Scarlett leads a team formed by Transformers, G.I Joe and M.A.S.K to the final battle against Joe Colton and his allies. A lot of action and consequences for the future of all Hasbro franchises. First Strike #6 Mairghread Scott &#38; David Rodriguez (w)  Max Dunbar (a)  Freddie E. Williams II (c) War for the Core! Deep within Cybertron, the ultimate weapon to kill &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW First Strike #6 Full Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
KO Reissue G1 Transformers Dinobot Swoop MIB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave with Buzzsaw MIB Pre-Rub Symbol
Transformers
Lot of 80s VTG Transformers Optimus Prime Voltron GO Lion Megatron G1 G2
Transformers
masterpiece movie bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers G1 ?Kup? Factory Sealed NEW Circa 1986
Transformers
Takara Tomy Masterpiece Transformers MP-5 Megatron MISB - No orange plug
Transformers
X-Transbots Apollyon 3rd Party Transformer Megatron
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:29 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.