Newage H13EX Lucifer, H14B Shazaam & H15R Icarus (Legends Scale G1 Seekers) Images
Newage Toys, via their Facebook account
, have revealed new special variants of their Legends scale G1 Seekers mold:*H13EX Lucifer, H14B Shazaam & H15R Icarus. These special redecos of the original Newage Lucifer/G1 Starscream mold
are sure nice additions for your growing Legends scale collection. H13 EX Lucifer is a toy color redeco, H14B Shazaam is a homage to Action Master Thundercracker and H15R Icarus is a Red Wing inspired redeco. EX Lucifer and Shazaam include*blast effects, interchangeable hands, a G1 Megatron gun and a support base while Icarus will come with the coronation set plus an extra head » Continue Reading.
