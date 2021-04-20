Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Newage H13EX Lucifer, H14B Shazaam & H15R Icarus (Legends Scale G1 Seekers) Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,418
Newage H13EX Lucifer, H14B Shazaam & H15R Icarus (Legends Scale G1 Seekers) Images


Newage Toys, via their Facebook account, have revealed new special variants of their Legends scale G1 Seekers mold:*H13EX Lucifer, H14B Shazaam &#38; H15R Icarus. These special redecos of the original Newage Lucifer/G1 Starscream mold are sure nice additions for your growing Legends scale collection. H13 EX Lucifer is a toy color redeco, H14B Shazaam is a homage to Action Master Thundercracker and H15R Icarus is a Red Wing inspired redeco. EX Lucifer and Shazaam include*blast effects, interchangeable hands, a G1 Megatron gun and a support base while Icarus will come with the coronation set plus an extra head &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage H13EX Lucifer, H14B Shazaam & H15R Icarus (Legends Scale G1 Seekers) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Robot Fighters Optimis Prime Vs Megatron 2007
Transformers
Transformers Thrust Wings + Right Tail Fin Generation 1 Hasbro Vintage!
Transformers
Transformers Starscream Wings + Tail Fin + Rocket Pods Vintage! Hasbro Read!
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformer G1 Autobot Ironhide Nearly Complete 1985
Transformers
Transformer G1 "RAVAGE" TAKARA Vintage 1984 COMPLETE WITH WEAPONS
Transformers
Transformers G1 "LASERBEAK" AND "FRENZY" TAKARA Vintage 1984 COMPLETE W /CARD
Transformers
Transformers G1 BLASTER AUTOBOT AUTHENTIC Vintage 1985 Takara with WEAPON
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:52 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.