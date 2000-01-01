|
Maketoys in Canada?
Does anyone know where I can find a Make Toys - MTRM-08 Despotron for not huge prices in Canada?
Also, maybe Maketoys Quantron.
I remember seeing them at TFcon for around $100 for Despotron and about $130 for Quantron.
Right now, TFSource has their Black friday sale on Despotron for 58 USD, but with shipping and money conversion, it's going to end up being about a hundred bucks. If I can find it locally in Canada, it might be cheaper, and probably easier than shipping a gun shaped toy across the border.
I just like the look and transformation of Despotron over the Takara Masterpiece version.
Anyways, anyone with info, pm me please.