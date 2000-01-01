Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:14 PM   #1
Marcotron
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 374
Maketoys in Canada?
Does anyone know where I can find a Make Toys - MTRM-08 Despotron for not huge prices in Canada?
Also, maybe Maketoys Quantron.

I remember seeing them at TFcon for around $100 for Despotron and about $130 for Quantron.

Right now, TFSource has their Black friday sale on Despotron for 58 USD, but with shipping and money conversion, it's going to end up being about a hundred bucks. If I can find it locally in Canada, it might be cheaper, and probably easier than shipping a gun shaped toy across the border.

I just like the look and transformation of Despotron over the Takara Masterpiece version.

Anyways, anyone with info, pm me please.
Today, 03:38 PM   #2
PrimeCron
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 3,863
Re: Maketoys in Canada?
I remember the Maketoys Despotron selling at $100cad however it was a US eretailer selling to offload their stock - long story behind.

I never seen a Maketoys Quantron for $130.00cad - if I would have seen that I would have definitely grabbed one for sure.
