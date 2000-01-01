Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Any Dealers buy Transformers Masterpiece?
Today, 11:40 AM
fazemanpress
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Milton
Posts: 93
Any Dealers buy Transformers Masterpiece?
I was wondering do any dealers buy masterpiece from people? or they only sell brand new Masterpiece? as i have open box Mp Grimlock in excellent condition, That could sell for good price. As i dont collect Masterpiece anymore
zuffyprime
Metroplex
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,487
Re: Any Dealers buy Transformers Masterpiece?
in my experience they are usually have newer stock they are trying to sell
