Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
fazemanpress
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Milton
Posts: 93
Any Dealers buy Transformers Masterpiece?
I was wondering do any dealers buy masterpiece from people? or they only sell brand new Masterpiece? as i have open box Mp Grimlock in excellent condition, That could sell for good price. As i dont collect Masterpiece anymore
Fazeman Press Media
fazemanstudios.wordpress.com

Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=fazemanpress
Old Today, 11:56 AM   #2
zuffyprime
Metroplex
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,487
Re: Any Dealers buy Transformers Masterpiece?
in my experience they are usually have newer stock they are trying to sell
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
