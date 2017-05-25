Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Diamond Comics Shipping List For May 31st


TFW2005 member D-Drive again puts us in the driver’s seat with the comics shipping list for May 31, 2017. Two great titles, read on! TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #10 (also shipping subscription and 1-in-10 variants) (W) Mairghread Scott (A/CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher As Starscream faces down the encroaching machinations of Elita One, he enlists Blast Off to help him bring Bruticus back! MICRONAUTS WRATH OF KARZA #2 (OF 5) (also shipping subscription and 1-in-10 variants) (W) Cullen Bunn, Jimmy Johnston (A) Andrew Griffith (CA) Alex Ronald Baron Karza has triumphantly executed the first step in his plan to conquer the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Diamond Comics Shipping List For May 31st appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



