Diamond Comics Shipping List For May 31st



TFW2005 member D-Drive again puts us in the driver’s seat with the comics shipping list for May 31, 2017. Two great titles, read on! TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #10 (also shipping subscription and 1-in-10 variants) (W) Mairghread Scott (A/CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher As Starscream faces down the encroaching machinations of Elita One, he enlists Blast Off to help him bring Bruticus back! MICRONAUTS WRATH OF KARZA #2 (OF 5) (also shipping subscription and 1-in-10 variants) (W) Cullen Bunn, Jimmy Johnston (A) Andrew Griffith (CA) Alex Ronald Baron Karza has triumphantly executed the first step in his plan to conquer the



TFW2005 member D-Drive again puts us in the driver's seat with the comics shipping list for May 31, 2017. Two great titles, read on! TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #10 (also shipping subscription and 1-in-10 variants) (W) Mairghread Scott (A/CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher As Starscream faces down the encroaching machinations of Elita One, he enlists Blast Off to help him bring Bruticus back! MICRONAUTS WRATH OF KARZA #2 (OF 5) (also shipping subscription and 1-in-10 variants) (W) Cullen Bunn, Jimmy Johnston (A) Andrew Griffith (CA) Alex Ronald Baron Karza has triumphantly executed the first step in his plan to conquer the

